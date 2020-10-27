Darren Anthony Smith, 44, of Pleasant Hope passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
He was born to Bobby Joe and Marjorie Smith on April 7, 1976. He was a 1994 graduate of Marion C. Early High School in Morrisville. Darren was saved at Eudora Baptist Church at the age of 8 years old.
Darren was a dedicated father to Logan and Bobby Smith. He loved anything to do with farming. He loved to take his boys fishing and watching rodeos.
Darren was preceded in death by his parents, two nieces, Lesli Slack and Emily Wells. He is survived by his sons, Logan and Bobby; their mother, Makenzie Carter; special friend, April Smith; his siblings John (Cinda) Smith of Bolivar, Larry (Donna) Smith of Morrisville, Susan (Stacy) Melton of Dadeville, Sondra (Alan) Rogers of Morrisville, Candy Smith of Greenfield, Indiana, and Lori (Brian) Hunter of Raymondville; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
A graveside service for Darren will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Morrisville Cemetery with a visitation beginning at 10 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to O’Bannon Bank in Fair Grove on behalf of Darren’s boys.
