Darrol Cribbs, 79, of Bolivar passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Cox Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born Sept. 28, 1940, to Clifford Cribbs and Sadie Seiner Cribbs and graduated from Bolivar High School in 1958, where he played basketball and was a miler for the track team.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, enlisting after graduation.
He married Judy Acuff on Oct. 22, 1965, and they raised two children, Kevin and Kim.
Darrol was a lifelong member of Bolivar First Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include his wife, Judy, of the home; one son, Kevin Cribbs; one daughter, Kim Cribbs; three grandchildren, Cooper, Caitlyn, and Carly Cribbs; and one brother, David and Betty Cribbs, all of Bolivar.
He also is survived by his twin sister, Carrol Stepp and Diz Stepp,Walnut Grove; two nephews and nine nieces; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; some great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Wanda Agee and Darlene Allen.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 9, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. A funeral was Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Southwest Baptist University’s Mabee Chapel. Pastors Ken Robinson and Hutson Goza officiated. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.
Memorials in Darrol’s honor may be donated to the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center or Citizens Memorial Hospital Cardiac Catheterization Lab.
