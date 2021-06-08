Veteran Darryl “Skip” Richard DuRand, born June 21, 1936, in St. Paul, Minnesota, died peacefully Dec. 6, 2020, at the age of 84.
His home-sweet-home for over 25 years was in Greenfield.
He was preceded in death by parents Richard and Dorothy DuRand; infant son Richard Paul; siblings John “Bud” DuRand, Scott DuRand, Barb Germain, Lance Pierre DuRand, Richelle DuRand; and brothers-in-law, Thomas Hickey, Melvin Germain, David Garrity. He is survived by children Dean DuRand (Jenny Owens and Dezel Owens), Lorelee Zywiec, Michelle Torri (Jon Torri), Therese Alaniz (Pete Alaniz), Lance Richard DuRand; grandchildren Danielle Kruschke (Pete Kruschke), Christopher DuRand, Andrew Zywiec (Harper Binford and Brayden Bindord), Austin Zywiec, Alicia Lopez (Eli Lopez), Danielle Tran (Dennis Tran), Alfred Alaniz (Teesha Alaniz), Anthony Alaniz; great-grandchildren Brandon Gaspord, Ezra LeMone, Elijah LeMone, Alex Lopez, Jordan Lopez, Lily Tran, Raelynn Tran, Alexis Alaniz; sisters Donna Hickey, Gayle Garrity, Yvette (Randy) Batterson and brother Leo (Jeri) DuRand.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Saint Anne’s Catholic Church, 141 Church Hill Road, Somerset, Wisconsin. Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
