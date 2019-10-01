Mr. David H. “Dave” Zimmerman, 72, of Jefferson City passed away Friday, Sept. 27, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born Feb. 18, 1947, in Springfield, the son of Jac W. and Rheba I. Wade Zimmerman.
He was married on Sept. 1, 1968, in Salem to Sandra K. Rhinehart. Dave was a 1965 graduate of Willow Springs High School and a 1969 graduate of the University of Missouri at Rolla with a degree in Civil Engineering.
In college he worked with the Missouri Highway Department, and it was during this time that he met his wife, Sandy. He later furthered his education by graduating with a Masters in Business Administration from Lincoln University in 1985.
Dave began his professional career with Union Carbide in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and then worked at Nucor-Vulcraft in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Dave and his family moved to Jefferson City when a job opening came available at the Callaway Nuclear Plant for him. Dave enjoyed working at the nuclear plant for 23 years as a Senior Engineer until his retirement in 2003.
He was a member of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers.
During retirement he was a civil engineering consultant to local builders and architects. Dave was a member of the First Christian Church and the Elks Lodge, No. 513.
He was an avid golfer and sports fan. Dave loved being a member at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club and golfing with his buddies. He would get coffee with his buddies some mornings or join them for the occasional card game.
Dave enjoyed rooting for all the Missouri teams with family and friends: St. Louis Cardinal’s baseball, the University of Missouri sports, the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dave loved his family dearly and always cherished time with them. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and “Pop Z” by his grandson, Dylan.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sandy Zimmerman; two children, Dana Estes of Olathe, Kansas, and Mark Zimmerman of Kansas City; two brothers, his twin Dan Zimmerman of Rohnert Park, California, and Jay Zimmerman and his wife Barbara of Nixa; one sister, Janis Black of New Braunfels, Texas; one grandson, Dylan Estes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held in a few weeks at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club with the Rev. Beau Underwood officiating.
A reception for friends and family will follow his service from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.
