David Lee DeRossett, 64, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. David was born April 25, 1955.
David is survived by his mother, Betty M. Hall; brother Len DeRossett and wife Dian of Willard and their children, Randy and Elizabeth DeRossett and Kathy and Danny McKree; sister Sarah Bears and her children, Monica, Nathan and Sarah Bears of Fort Worth, Texas, and Justin Bears of Morrisville; along with nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his father, Leon DeRossett.
Arrangements are pending, under the care of Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
