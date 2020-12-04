David Lee Wright, age 64, of Hermitage, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar. He was born Nov. 1, 1956, in Waynesville, the son of James E. and Lois Allen Wright.
He had served in the U.S. Navy from 1976-1979. He had retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as District Conservationist.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ronnie Wright and an infant sister, Janice Wright.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Wright; two sons, Brian Wright of Hermitage, and Bradly Wright of Warsaw; two brothers, Jimmy Wright of Lebanon, and Larry Wright of Plato; one sister, Linda Perryman of Lebanon; and five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel with the Rev. Don Kelderhouse officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Nemo Cemetery, Hermitage, under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.