David Sheldon Simmons, 77, passed away peacefully at Northwood Hills Care Center early Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, in Humansville. David was born to Sheldon and Frankie Harvelie Simmons on Oct.14, 1943, in Eureka, Kansas.
When David came of age, he started working on the dairy farm, only to be interrupted by the military. He joined the Army in 1966 and served proudly in Germany until 1968. When he returned home, he went back to dairy farming.
Being a dairy farmer, milking and taking care of his cows was his life. But, when he had time to himself he loved collecting sock monkeys. You could also find David watching a Yankees game in the evenings, as well.
David fell in love with Pat Owsley, and the two were wed on Nov. 11, 1981. They have been together ever since.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Sheldon and Frankie Bell Simmons, and his two siblings, Mary Ellen Bailes and Danny Dean Simmons.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pat Simmons; his four children, Brian Michael Lusher, Carrie Lynn Brumfield, Raymond Simmons and Amber Dawn Bosshardt; seven grandchildren, Briana Marie Lusher, Brittany Ann Goddard, Vincint Michael Lusher, Caroline Marie Goddard, Jasmine Rose Bosshardt, Ava Marie Bosshardt and Owen Edward Bosshardt; four great-grandchildren, Kayden Zane Goddard, Bradley Cook Jr., Kevin Cook and Alistair Lusher; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many caring friends.
David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and caring friend. We celebrate his wonderful life and will always cherish the many happy memories he created.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville. Funeral services for David will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Humansville Cemetery in Humansville.
