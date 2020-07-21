Dean W. Brim, longtime resident of Polk County, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 87 at his home.
He was born Dec. 28, 1932, in Bolivar to Roy and Ermal Weese Brim. Grandparents were Edgar H. Brim and Cordelia Brim, and Arthur and Minnie Weese.
He was saved as a young boy at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Bolivar.
He was married Aug. 4, 1956, to Jane Ann Turner at Cassville. To this union, two children were born, Robert Lee and Karen Dee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, his mother and father-in-law, Jimmy and Virginia Turner of Cassville, and his sister-in-law and her husband, Missie Kay and Eddie Moore of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, son Robert Brim, daughter Karen Stillings and husband Dave; grandsons Brady Gifford and his wife Brittany, Josh Gifford and Tyler Brim; granddaughters Shyann and Sierra Brim; and great-grandson Holden Dean Gifford. Also surviving is his brother-in-law, Jim Turner and wife Sue of Texas.
He was a 1951 graduate of Bolivar High School. He had an intense interest in big band music, played the trumpet and made the Bolivar High School Band and the Southwest Baptist College Orchestra as an eighth-grader. He graduated in 1955 with a B.S. in agricultural education from the University of Missouri, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Alpha and was a member of the University Concert and Marching Band. He would often comment that maybe he should have majored in music. His passion, however, was in agriculture. He taught vocational agriculture at Archie and later taught science and was principal of Halfway High School.
Following teaching, he was involved in various aspects of farming, raising hogs, beef cattle and milking Holstein dairy cows for over 30 years. He owned and operated his own real estate business as a broker, developed several subdivisions and supervised the building of at least 200 homes.
He was a hard worker and loved a good challenge. He told us kids and the grandkids many stories of his childhood and things he had done in his adult life. He’d say, “I’ve had a lot of fun in my life.” He offered much wisdom and advice and was always there to help in any way he could.
He had been a member of the Mt. Olive Cemetery Association for 50 years, serving as vice-president.
He had been a member of First Baptist Church, Bolivar.
At Dean’s request and according to Genesis 3:19, “For you are dust and to dust you shall return,” the body has been cremated.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Bolivar. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mt. Olive Cemetery in care of Butler Funeral Home or may be sent to the Mt. Olive Treasurer at 1740 E. 552nd Road, Brighton MO 65617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.