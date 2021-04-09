Bertha Box

Weaubleau

Born: Oct. 1, 1934

Died: April 6, 2021

Visitation: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Robinson Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

James M. Dilday

Morrisville

Born: April 14, 1961

Died: March 31, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Stockton State Park North Shelter

Arranged by Holden Funeral Home

 

David J. Dunseth

Halfway

Born: Sept. 10, 1924

Died: April 8, 2021

Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Peggy Jackson

Buffalo

Born: June 23, 1940

Died: April 8, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Luella Copeland Jumps

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 7, 1933

Died: April 8, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 2 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Willa W. Payne Simpson

Polk

Born: May 11, 1938

Died: April 7, 2021

Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Dale L. Varner

Texas

Born: Sept. 7, 1931

Died: Aug. 15, 2020

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Veteran War Memorial, Lubbock, Texas

 

Rose M. Varner

Texas

Born: Jan. 8, 1937

Died: Feb. 24, 2017

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Veteran War Memorial, Lubbock, Texas

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.