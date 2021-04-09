Bertha Box
Weaubleau
Born: Oct. 1, 1934
Died: April 6, 2021
Visitation: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Robinson Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
James M. Dilday
Morrisville
Born: April 14, 1961
Died: March 31, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Stockton State Park North Shelter
Arranged by Holden Funeral Home
David J. Dunseth
Halfway
Born: Sept. 10, 1924
Died: April 8, 2021
Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Peggy Jackson
Buffalo
Born: June 23, 1940
Died: April 8, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Luella Copeland Jumps
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 7, 1933
Died: April 8, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 2 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Willa W. Payne Simpson
Polk
Born: May 11, 1938
Died: April 7, 2021
Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Dale L. Varner
Texas
Born: Sept. 7, 1931
Died: Aug. 15, 2020
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Veteran War Memorial, Lubbock, Texas
Rose M. Varner
Texas
Born: Jan. 8, 1937
Died: Feb. 24, 2017
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Veteran War Memorial, Lubbock, Texas
