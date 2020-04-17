Patricia S. McDowell
Born: March 1, 1953
Died: April 13, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Lendell D. Morris
Bolivar
Born: June 25, 1953
Died: April 14, 2020
Visitation: noon-7 p.m., Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Pitts Chapel
Service: Brighton Cemetery, Brighton
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Shanna L. Nims
Born: Feb. 19, 1970
Died: April 14, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Robert L. Scharnhorst
Bolivar
Born: March 2, 1955
Died: April 14, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Joanne Stevens
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 26, 1937
Died: April 14, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Cathy S. Swaggerty
Kansas City
Born: March 6, 1952
Died: April 11, 2020
Service: Wednesday, April 15, at Gardner Cemetery, Wheatland
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.