Patricia S. McDowell

Born: March 1, 1953

Died: April 13, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Lendell D. Morris 

Bolivar

Born: June 25, 1953

Died: April 14, 2020

Visitation: noon-7 p.m., Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Pitts Chapel

Service: Brighton Cemetery, Brighton

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Shanna L. Nims

Born: Feb. 19, 1970

Died: April 14, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Robert L. Scharnhorst

Bolivar

Born: March 2, 1955

Died: April 14, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Joanne Stevens

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 26, 1937

Died: April 14, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Cathy S. Swaggerty

Kansas City

Born: March 6, 1952

Died: April 11, 2020

Service: Wednesday, April 15, at Gardner Cemetery, Wheatland

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.