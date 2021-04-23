Faye Barham
Halfway
Born: Dec. 15, 1928
Died: April 20, 2021
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday April 24, at Halfway Missionary Baptist Church
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jewel D. Culbertson
Fair Play
Born: April 12, 1933
Died: April 20, 2021
Visitation: 12-1 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Edward A. Foster
Pittsburg
Born: July 22, 1961
Died: April 12, 2021
Services: none planned at this time
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Loren W. Laird
Bolivar
Born: July 8, 1934
Died: April 22, 2021
Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: private at a later date
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Donny L. McBee Jr.
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 10, 1977
Died: April 16, 2021
Services: none
Jesse R. Ramsey
Hermitage
Born: July 8, 1961
Died: April 15, 2021
Services: Friday, April 23, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.