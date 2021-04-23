Faye Barham

Halfway

Born: Dec. 15, 1928

Died: April 20, 2021

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday April 24, at Halfway Missionary Baptist Church

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jewel D. Culbertson

Fair Play

Born: April 12, 1933

Died: April 20, 2021

Visitation: 12-1 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Edward A. Foster

Pittsburg

Born: July 22, 1961

Died: April 12, 2021

Services: none planned at this time

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Loren W. Laird

Bolivar

Born: July 8, 1934

Died: April 22, 2021

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: private at a later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Donny L. McBee Jr.

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 10, 1977

Died: April 16, 2021

Services: none

 

Jesse R. Ramsey

Hermitage

Born: July 8, 1961

Died: April 15, 2021

Services: Friday, April 23, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

