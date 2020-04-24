Monique L. Davis
Springfield
Born: Feb. 7, 1949
Died: April 21, 2020
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, Reed Cemetery, Halfway
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Angela Modesitt
Bolivar
Born: May 15, 1968
Died: April 24, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Frankie L. Walker
Kansas
Born: Sept. 20, 1935
Died: April 20, 2020
Service: private
Arranged by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens
