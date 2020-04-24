Monique L. Davis 

Springfield

Born: Feb. 7, 1949

Died: April 21, 2020

Service: 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, Reed Cemetery, Halfway

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Angela Modesitt

Bolivar

Born: May 15, 1968

Died: April 24, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Frankie L. Walker

Kansas

Born: Sept. 20, 1935

Died: April 20, 2020

Service: private

Arranged by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens

