Wayne Elliott

Polk

Born: July 25, 1935

Died: April 1, 2020

Visitation: 8 a.m.-noon Monday, April 6, at Butler Funeral Home.

Service: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Bessie E. Mayfield

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 25, 1934

Died: March 31, 2020

Service: Wednesday, April 8, Pallium Cemetery, Marble Hill

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Max A. Melton

Walnut Grove

Born: Aug. 7, 1946

Died: March 31, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Greenfield Funeral Chapel

