Wayne Elliott
Polk
Born: July 25, 1935
Died: April 1, 2020
Visitation: 8 a.m.-noon Monday, April 6, at Butler Funeral Home.
Service: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Bessie E. Mayfield
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 25, 1934
Died: March 31, 2020
Service: Wednesday, April 8, Pallium Cemetery, Marble Hill
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Max A. Melton
Walnut Grove
Born: Aug. 7, 1946
Died: March 31, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Greenfield Funeral Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.