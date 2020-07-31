William Childs

Bolivar

Died: July 30, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Barbara L. Dodson

Eudora

Died: July 29, 2020

Visitation: 12-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Greenfield Funeral Chapel

Arranged by Greenfield Funeral Chapel

 

Joseph H. Hubbert

Bolivar

Born: April 7, 1942

Died: July 28, 2020

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, livestream only

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Doris L. John 

Weaubleau

Born: Feb. 12, 1932

Died: July 30, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Robinson Cemetery, Collins

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Nancy E. Keith

Bolivar

Born: March 15, 1942

Died: July 29, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Austin T. Lancaster

Peculiar

Born: Sept. 4, 1990

Died: July 28, 2020

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home

Arranged by Mullinax Funeral Home

 

Clarence L. Oldham

Halfway

Born: March, 29, 1942

Died: July 28, 2020

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Reed Cemetery, Halfway

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

