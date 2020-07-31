William Childs
Bolivar
Died: July 30, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Barbara L. Dodson
Eudora
Died: July 29, 2020
Visitation: 12-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Greenfield Funeral Chapel
Arranged by Greenfield Funeral Chapel
Joseph H. Hubbert
Bolivar
Born: April 7, 1942
Died: July 28, 2020
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, livestream only
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Doris L. John
Weaubleau
Born: Feb. 12, 1932
Died: July 30, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Robinson Cemetery, Collins
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Nancy E. Keith
Bolivar
Born: March 15, 1942
Died: July 29, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Austin T. Lancaster
Peculiar
Born: Sept. 4, 1990
Died: July 28, 2020
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home
Arranged by Mullinax Funeral Home
Clarence L. Oldham
Halfway
Born: March, 29, 1942
Died: July 28, 2020
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Reed Cemetery, Halfway
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
