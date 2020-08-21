Jean M. Banks Jarman

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 3, 1938

Died: Aug. 18, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Margery E. Gannaway

Born: Dec. 24, 1990

Died: Aug. 18, 2020

Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Lindley-Prairie Cemetery, Bearcreek

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Clyde Pipkins

Louisburg

Born: March 13, 1926

Died: Aug. 19, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Dennis R. Spurlock

Walnut Grove

Born: Dec. 11, 1967

Died: Aug. 18, 2020

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

 

Alan K. Stanley

Born: Nov. 20, 1946

Died: Aug. 20, 2019

Service: pending

 

Dorothy M. Trammell Wheeler

Bolivar

Born: July 7, 1934

Died: Aug. 19, 2020

Services: private Saturday, Aug. 22, at Payne Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.