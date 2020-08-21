Jean M. Banks Jarman
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 3, 1938
Died: Aug. 18, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Margery E. Gannaway
Born: Dec. 24, 1990
Died: Aug. 18, 2020
Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Lindley-Prairie Cemetery, Bearcreek
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Clyde Pipkins
Louisburg
Born: March 13, 1926
Died: Aug. 19, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Dennis R. Spurlock
Walnut Grove
Born: Dec. 11, 1967
Died: Aug. 18, 2020
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Alan K. Stanley
Born: Nov. 20, 1946
Died: Aug. 20, 2019
Service: pending
Dorothy M. Trammell Wheeler
Bolivar
Born: July 7, 1934
Died: Aug. 19, 2020
Services: private Saturday, Aug. 22, at Payne Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.