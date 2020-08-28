Johnnie L. Bell
Born: March 6, 1967
Died: Aug. 26, 2020
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Brighton Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Richard W. Solan
Hermitage
Born: Dec. 28, 1948
Died: Aug. 24, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
