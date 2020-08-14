Myrtle A. Crippin
Marceline
Born: April 28, 1913
Died: Aug. 10, 2020
Service: Friday, Aug. 14, at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline
Arranged by Delaney Funeral Home
Rebecca A. McCown
Nevada
Born: Jan. 10, 1953
Died: Aug. 12, 2020
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Ferry Funeral Home, Nevada
Arranged by Ferry Funeral Home
Carliss Townsend
Pleasant Hope
Born: Nov. 8, 1949
Died: Aug. 14, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
