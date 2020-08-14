Myrtle A. Crippin

Marceline

Born: April 28, 1913

Died: Aug. 10, 2020

Service: Friday, Aug. 14, at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline

Arranged by Delaney Funeral Home

 

Rebecca A. McCown

Nevada

Born: Jan. 10, 1953

Died: Aug. 12, 2020

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Ferry Funeral Home, Nevada

Arranged by Ferry Funeral Home

 

Carliss Townsend

Pleasant Hope

Born: Nov. 8, 1949

Died: Aug. 14, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

