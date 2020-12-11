Rita Clay

Bolivar

Born:March 5, 1959 

Died: Dec. 10, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Elsie L. Covert

Urbana

Born: June 23, 1941

Died: Dec. 8, 2020

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Robert M. Patrick

Pittsburg

Born: Aug. 6, 1954

Died: Dec. 8, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Shirley R. Pool

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 17, 1928

Died: Dec. 10, 2020

Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Lois F. Wilson

Wheatland

Born: Feb. 16, 1930

Died: Dec. 9, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

