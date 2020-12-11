Rita Clay
Bolivar
Born:March 5, 1959
Died: Dec. 10, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Elsie L. Covert
Urbana
Born: June 23, 1941
Died: Dec. 8, 2020
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Robert M. Patrick
Pittsburg
Born: Aug. 6, 1954
Died: Dec. 8, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Shirley R. Pool
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 17, 1928
Died: Dec. 10, 2020
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Lois F. Wilson
Wheatland
Born: Feb. 16, 1930
Died: Dec. 9, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
