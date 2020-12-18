Joyce Davolt-Williams Henry 

Bolivar

Born: June 14, 1948

Died: Dec. 15, 2020

Services: private with public graveside pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Rev. Johnnie Hoover

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 25, 1933

Died: Dec. 10, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at New Beginning Full Gospel Church, Humansville

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

David Kenton

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 26, 1963 

Died: Dec. 16, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Anna Belle Leith

Kansas

Born:May 4, 1926 

Died: Dec. 16, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Juanita Leith

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 1, 1930

Died: Dec. 18, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Charles R. “Dick” Thompson

Weaubleau

Born: July 1, 1935

Died: Dec. 12, 2020

Services: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Weaubleau Congregational Christian Church

