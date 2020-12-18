Joyce Davolt-Williams Henry
Bolivar
Born: June 14, 1948
Died: Dec. 15, 2020
Services: private with public graveside pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Rev. Johnnie Hoover
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 25, 1933
Died: Dec. 10, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at New Beginning Full Gospel Church, Humansville
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
David Kenton
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 26, 1963
Died: Dec. 16, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Anna Belle Leith
Kansas
Born:May 4, 1926
Died: Dec. 16, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Juanita Leith
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 1, 1930
Died: Dec. 18, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Charles R. “Dick” Thompson
Weaubleau
Born: July 1, 1935
Died: Dec. 12, 2020
Services: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Weaubleau Congregational Christian Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.