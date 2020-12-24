Reatha “Rosalie” Robertson Craig
Morrisville
Born: Feb. 8,1934
Died: Dec. 22, 2020
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Hartley Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Lois M. Grimes
Humansville
Born: Nov. 10, 1937
Died: Dec. 22, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Laura L. Harris
Bolivar
Born: July 31,1931
Died: Dec. 22, 2020
Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at First Baptist Church of Bolivar
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Lonnie "Wayne" Long
Bolivar
Born; Aug. 30,1948
Died: Dec. 22, 2020
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at First Christian Church, Bolivar
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at the church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Hayden Vines
Aldrich
Born: Sept. 2, 1929
Died: Dec. 19, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
