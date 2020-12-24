Reatha “Rosalie” Robertson Craig

Morrisville

Born: Feb. 8,1934

Died: Dec. 22, 2020

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Hartley Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Lois M. Grimes

Humansville

Born: Nov. 10, 1937

Died: Dec. 22, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Laura L. Harris

Bolivar

Born: July 31,1931

Died: Dec. 22, 2020

Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at First Baptist Church of Bolivar

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Lonnie "Wayne" Long

Bolivar

Born; Aug. 30,1948

Died: Dec. 22, 2020

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at First Christian Church, Bolivar

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at the church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Hayden Vines

Aldrich

Born: Sept. 2, 1929

Died: Dec. 19, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.