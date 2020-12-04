Clarence L. Bays
Goodson
Born: March 30, 1948
Died: Nov. 30, 2020
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Cleo M. Boyle
Humansville
Born: Sept. 3, 1926
Died: Dec. 1, 2020
Services: Friday, Dec. 4, at Humansville Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Kathina L. Lakin
Born: July 17, 1938
Died: Dec. 2, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
James W. Mitchell
Born: Aug. 10, 1948
Died: Dec. 1, 2020
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
George W. Pendergrass
Born: Sept. 23, 1932
Died: Dec. 3, 2020
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Rock Prairie Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Roger A. Peebles
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 1, 1941
Died: Nov. 29, 2020
Servies: graveside
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jerry L. Ross
Morrisville
Born: Nov. 19, 1939
Died: Nov. 27, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Meadors Funeral Home
David L. Wright
Hermitage
Born: Nov. 1, 1956
Died: Nov. 30, 2020
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Nelson Wright Jr.
Republic
Born: Oct. 24, 1935
Died: Nov. 30, 2020
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, Ray Springs Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
