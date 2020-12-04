Clarence L. Bays

Goodson

Born: March 30, 1948

Died: Nov. 30, 2020

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Cleo M. Boyle

Humansville

Born: Sept. 3, 1926

Died: Dec. 1, 2020

Services: Friday, Dec. 4, at Humansville Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Kathina L. Lakin

Born: July 17, 1938

Died: Dec. 2, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

James W. Mitchell

Born: Aug. 10, 1948

Died: Dec. 1, 2020

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

George W. Pendergrass

Born: Sept. 23, 1932

Died: Dec. 3, 2020

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Rock Prairie Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Roger A. Peebles

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 1, 1941

Died: Nov. 29, 2020

Servies: graveside

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jerry L. Ross

Morrisville

Born: Nov. 19, 1939

Died: Nov. 27, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Meadors Funeral Home

 

David L. Wright

Hermitage

Born: Nov. 1, 1956

Died: Nov. 30, 2020

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Nelson Wright Jr.

Republic

Born: Oct. 24, 1935

Died: Nov. 30, 2020

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, Ray Springs Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.