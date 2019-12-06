Beth Hanson

Humansville

Born: Feb. 11, 1946

Died: Dec. 4, 2019

Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Butler Funeral Home in Springfield

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

  

Katie C. Harmon

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 8, 1927

Died: Dec. 3, 2019

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec, 8, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Ted Arlen Harris

Born: Sept. 4, 1930

Died: Nov. 24, 2019

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at South Haven Baptist Church, Springfield

 

Harry E. Hawkins

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 10, 1939

Died: Dec. 3, 2019

Service: Friday, Dec. 6, at Butler Funeral Home 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

