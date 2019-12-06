Beth Hanson
Humansville
Born: Feb. 11, 1946
Died: Dec. 4, 2019
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Butler Funeral Home in Springfield
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Katie C. Harmon
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 8, 1927
Died: Dec. 3, 2019
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec, 8, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Ted Arlen Harris
Born: Sept. 4, 1930
Died: Nov. 24, 2019
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at South Haven Baptist Church, Springfield
Harry E. Hawkins
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 10, 1939
Died: Dec. 3, 2019
Service: Friday, Dec. 6, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
