Sue A. Cansler
Marshfield
Born: Aug. 4, 1941
Died: Feb. 6, 2021
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Marshfield United Methodist Church
Arranged by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Doris Haguewood
Marionville
Born: Feb. 11, 1946
Died: Feb. 11, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Sean P. Keithley
Born: May 27, 1989
Died: Jan. 29, 2021
Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Jamie J. Kozlowski
Bolivar
Born: April 2, 1980
Died: Feb. 9, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Everett "Jim" Lynch
Wheatland
Born: May 17, 1937
Died: Feb. 11, 2021
Visitation:5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Antioch Christian Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Shannon C. Odom
Fair Play
Born: March 10, 1964
Died: Feb. 11, 2021
Services: none
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
