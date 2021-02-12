Sue A. Cansler 

Marshfield

Born: Aug. 4, 1941

Died: Feb. 6, 2021

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Marshfield United Methodist Church

Arranged by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.

 

Doris Haguewood

Marionville

Born: Feb. 11, 1946

Died: Feb. 11, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Sean P. Keithley

Born: May 27, 1989

Died: Jan. 29, 2021

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Jamie J. Kozlowski

Bolivar

Born: April 2, 1980

Died: Feb. 9, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Everett "Jim" Lynch 

Wheatland

Born: May 17, 1937

Died: Feb. 11, 2021

Visitation:5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Antioch Christian Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Shannon C. Odom

Fair Play

Born: March 10, 1964

Died: Feb. 11, 2021

Services: none

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

