Ruth Ayres

Born: Oct. 12, 1949

Died: Feb. 18, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Alesia "Lisa" M. Shaw

Born: Jan. 21, 1966

Died: Feb. 16, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Morrisville Assembly of God Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Herbert Wilson

Humansville

Born: Sept. 1, 1928

Died: Feb. 16, 2021

Visitation: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville

Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

