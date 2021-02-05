Kenneth P. Barber 

Wheatland

Born. Sept. 18, 1935

Died: Jan. 31, 2021

Services: none

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Dale Duncan

Fair Play

Born: March 17, 1929

Died: Jan. 26, 2021

Services: private

 

Jessie G. Holtzclaw 

Born: Feb. 6, 1938

Died: Feb. 3, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Evelyn M. Davis Meyers

Wheatland

Born: Sept. 24, 1947

Died: Jan. 30, 2021

Services: private

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Harry J. Neidel

Wheatland

Born: June 16, 1925

Died: Feb. 2, 2021

Services: private

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.