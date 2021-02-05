Kenneth P. Barber
Wheatland
Born. Sept. 18, 1935
Died: Jan. 31, 2021
Services: none
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Dale Duncan
Fair Play
Born: March 17, 1929
Died: Jan. 26, 2021
Services: private
Jessie G. Holtzclaw
Born: Feb. 6, 1938
Died: Feb. 3, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Evelyn M. Davis Meyers
Wheatland
Born: Sept. 24, 1947
Died: Jan. 30, 2021
Services: private
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Harry J. Neidel
Wheatland
Born: June 16, 1925
Died: Feb. 2, 2021
Services: private
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
