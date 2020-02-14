Clyde E. Albin Jr.

Arizona

Born: Nov. 28, 1929

Died: Jan. 19, 2020

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel 

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Susan N. Stoops

Born: Sept. 3, 1955

Died: Feb. 9, 2020

Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. John’s Episcopal Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Austin I. Underdal 

Born: June 15, 1932

Died: Feb. 12, 2020

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

