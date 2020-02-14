Clyde E. Albin Jr.
Arizona
Born: Nov. 28, 1929
Died: Jan. 19, 2020
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Susan N. Stoops
Born: Sept. 3, 1955
Died: Feb. 9, 2020
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. John’s Episcopal Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Austin I. Underdal
Born: June 15, 1932
Died: Feb. 12, 2020
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
