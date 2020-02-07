Scott A. Brown
Pittsburg
Born: Oct. 31, 1958
Died: Feb. 4, 2020
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Amy L. Carter
St. Joseph
Born: May 14, 1979
Died: Feb. 1, 2020
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Dennis Greene
Bolivar
Born: May 1, 1961
Died: Feb. 2, 2020
Service: Friday, Feb. 7, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Linda Gwinn
St. Louis
Born: May 26, 1951
Died: Feb. 6, 2020
Visitation: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Rindy Higbie
Kansas City
Born: Sept. 26, 1939
Died: Feb. 5, 2020
Service: none planned
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Gary L. Jackson III
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 7, 1994
Died: Feb. 4, 2020
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Pike Auditorium on the SBU campus in Bolivar
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the auditorium
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Glenn D. Manning Jr.
Bolivar
Born: June 21, 1960
Died: Feb. 6, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Wilma J. M. Mitchell
Born: Dec. 15, 1933
Died: Feb. 4, 2020
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Aldrich United Methodist Church
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Vickie J. Kuhn
Dunnegan
Born: Feb. 2, 1950
Died: Feb. 1, 2020
Visitation: 11-noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at Pitts Chapel
Service: noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Wanda Rambo
Buffalo
Born: July 4, 1932
Died: Feb. 3, 2020
Service: Friday, Feb. 7, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Catherine M. O. Routh
Born: July 4, 1950
Died: Jan. 31, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at St Agnes Cathedral, Springfield
Robert F. Shaw
Texas
Born: Dec. 9, 1942
Died: Feb. 1, 2020
Service: Friday, Feb. 7, at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
