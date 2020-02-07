Scott A. Brown

Pittsburg

Born: Oct. 31, 1958

Died: Feb. 4, 2020

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Amy L. Carter

St. Joseph

Born: May 14, 1979

Died: Feb. 1, 2020

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Dennis Greene

Bolivar

Born: May 1, 1961

Died: Feb. 2, 2020

Service: Friday, Feb. 7, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Linda Gwinn

St. Louis

Born: May 26, 1951

Died: Feb. 6, 2020

Visitation: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville

Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Rindy Higbie

Kansas City

Born: Sept. 26, 1939

Died: Feb. 5, 2020

Service: none planned

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Gary L. Jackson III

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 7, 1994

Died: Feb. 4, 2020

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Pike Auditorium on the SBU campus in Bolivar

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the auditorium

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Glenn D. Manning Jr.

Bolivar

Born: June 21, 1960

Died: Feb. 6, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Wilma J. M. Mitchell

Born: Dec. 15, 1933

Died: Feb. 4, 2020

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Aldrich United Methodist Church

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Vickie J. Kuhn

Dunnegan

Born: Feb. 2, 1950

Died: Feb. 1, 2020

Visitation: 11-noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at Pitts Chapel

Service: noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Wanda Rambo

Buffalo

Born: July 4, 1932

Died: Feb. 3, 2020

Service: Friday, Feb. 7, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Catherine M. O. Routh

Born: July 4, 1950

Died: Jan. 31, 2020

Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at St Agnes Cathedral, Springfield

Robert F. Shaw

Texas

Born: Dec. 9, 1942

Died: Feb. 1, 2020

Service: Friday, Feb. 7, at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.