Danny R. Bishop
Bolivar
Born: July 13, 1938
Died: Feb. 16, 2020
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Edmond L. Edwards
Oklahoma
Born: Oct. 20, 1955
Died: Feb. 17, 2020
Service: Friday, Feb. 21, at Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel in Oklahoma
Arranged by Wilson-Little Funeral Home
Jasper "JV" Winfrey
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 16, 1927
Died: Feb. 21, 2020
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
