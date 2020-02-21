Danny R. Bishop

Bolivar

Born: July 13, 1938

Died: Feb. 16, 2020

Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Edmond L. Edwards

Oklahoma

Born: Oct. 20, 1955

Died: Feb. 17, 2020

Service: Friday, Feb. 21, at Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel in Oklahoma

Arranged by Wilson-Little Funeral Home

 

Jasper "JV" Winfrey

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 16, 1927

Died: Feb. 21, 2020

Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Butler Funeral Home 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

