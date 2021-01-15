George R. “Rick” Kick
Stockton
Born: Sept. 1, 1950
Died: Jan. 5, 2021
Services: Saturday, Jan. 9, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Lewis A. “Al” McCord
Oklahoma
Born: Aug. 12, 1927
Died: Jan. 10, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Tribute Memorial Care
Jason D. West
Wheatland
Born: Sept. 8, 1969
Died: Jan. 11, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
