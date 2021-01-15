George R. “Rick” Kick

Stockton

Born: Sept. 1, 1950

Died: Jan. 5, 2021

Services: Saturday, Jan. 9, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

 

Lewis A. “Al” McCord

Oklahoma

Born: Aug. 12, 1927

Died: Jan. 10, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Tribute Memorial Care

 

Jason D. West

Wheatland

Born: Sept. 8, 1969

Died: Jan. 11, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

