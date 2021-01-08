Frank Bellew
Born: Nov. 4, 1938
Died: Jan. 7, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Irene Dickenson-Johnson
Born: May 31, 1941
Died: Jan. 7, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Robert L. Evans
Halfway
Born: Dec. 22, 1940
Died: Jan. 5, 2021
Services: Thursday, Jan. 7, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jeffrey A. Kerr
Wheatland
Born: June 24, 1960
Died: Jan. 4, 2021
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Jo Ann Lombardi Mitchell
Born: July 8, 1948
Died: Jan. 4, 2021
Services: Thursday, Jan. 7, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Arthur J. Snelson Jr.
Wheatland
Born: Feb. 2, 1949
Died: Jan. 7, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Pat Voris
Halfway
Born: Aug. 3, 1941
Died: Dec. 31, 2020
Services: Friday, Jan. 8, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Rita K. Zaerr
Bolivar
Born: Jan, 12, 1949
Died: Jan. 5, 2021
Services: Friday, Jan. 8, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
