Frank Bellew 

Born: Nov. 4, 1938

Died: Jan. 7, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Irene Dickenson-Johnson

Born: May 31, 1941 

Died: Jan. 7, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Robert L. Evans 

Halfway

Born: Dec. 22, 1940

Died: Jan. 5, 2021

Services: Thursday, Jan. 7, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jeffrey A. Kerr

Wheatland

Born: June 24, 1960

Died: Jan. 4, 2021

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Jo Ann Lombardi Mitchell

Born: July 8, 1948

Died: Jan. 4, 2021

Services: Thursday, Jan. 7, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Arthur J. Snelson Jr.

Wheatland

Born: Feb. 2, 1949

Died: Jan. 7, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Pat Voris

Halfway

Born: Aug. 3, 1941

Died: Dec. 31, 2020

Services: Friday, Jan. 8, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Rita K. Zaerr

Bolivar

Born: Jan, 12, 1949

Died: Jan. 5, 2021

Services: Friday, Jan. 8, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.