Sandra D. Carter

Bolivar

Born: April 20, 1970

Died: Jan. 18, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

  

Sharon "Susie" Gooding

Born: April 8, 1948

Died: Jan. 22, 2020

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Harvest Assembly, Fair Play

Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Effie “Nanie” Keith

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 4, 1923

Died: Jan. 22, 2020

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Timothy R. Payne

Humansville

Born: Nov. 20, 1957

Died: Jan. 20, 2020

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Humansville Christian Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Bobby Rogers

Halfway

Born: May 3, 1941

Died: Jan. 23, 2020

Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

