Sandra D. Carter
Bolivar
Born: April 20, 1970
Died: Jan. 18, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Sharon "Susie" Gooding
Born: April 8, 1948
Died: Jan. 22, 2020
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Harvest Assembly, Fair Play
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Effie “Nanie” Keith
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 4, 1923
Died: Jan. 22, 2020
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Timothy R. Payne
Humansville
Born: Nov. 20, 1957
Died: Jan. 20, 2020
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Humansville Christian Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Bobby Rogers
Halfway
Born: May 3, 1941
Died: Jan. 23, 2020
Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
