Larry N. Armfield

Pleasant Hope

Born: Sept. 21, 1954

Died: Jan. 12, 2020

Visitation: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Cleo T. Blakemore

Hermitage

Born: Feb. 28, 1918

Died: Jan. 11, 2020

Service: Monday, Jan. 20, in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

James K. Carroll

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 16, 1940

Died: Jan. 15, 2020

Visitation: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Virgil Dale Hughes

Born: Aug. 11, 1938

Died: Jan. 12, 2020

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Humansville Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Nina Jo Kirkham

Springfield

Born: Nov. 30, 1936

Died: Jan. 12, 2020

Visitation: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home

Service: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home

Arranged by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home

  

Dennis M. Lincoln

Wheatland

Born: Feb. 13, 1959

Died: Dec. 20, 2019

Service: noon Friday, Jan. 24, at Dooly Bend Cemetery, Wheatland

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Bernie "Dale" Mitchell

Carthage

Born: Jan. 4, 1934

Died: Jan. 9, 2020

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Ulmer Funeral Home

