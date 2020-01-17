Larry N. Armfield
Pleasant Hope
Born: Sept. 21, 1954
Died: Jan. 12, 2020
Visitation: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Cleo T. Blakemore
Hermitage
Born: Feb. 28, 1918
Died: Jan. 11, 2020
Service: Monday, Jan. 20, in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
James K. Carroll
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 16, 1940
Died: Jan. 15, 2020
Visitation: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Virgil Dale Hughes
Born: Aug. 11, 1938
Died: Jan. 12, 2020
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Humansville Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Nina Jo Kirkham
Springfield
Born: Nov. 30, 1936
Died: Jan. 12, 2020
Visitation: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home
Service: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home
Arranged by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home
Dennis M. Lincoln
Wheatland
Born: Feb. 13, 1959
Died: Dec. 20, 2019
Service: noon Friday, Jan. 24, at Dooly Bend Cemetery, Wheatland
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Bernie "Dale" Mitchell
Carthage
Born: Jan. 4, 1934
Died: Jan. 9, 2020
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Ulmer Funeral Home
