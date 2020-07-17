Helen L. Emshwiller

Fair Play

Born: Nov. 4, 1925

Died: July 9, 2020

Service: Thursday, July 16, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Dennis W. Mewbourne

Springfield

Born: Oct. 27, 1939

Died: July 6, 2020

Service: Thursday, July 16, Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield

Arranged by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home

 

Tatricia "Teresa" D. Roy

Aldrich

Born: Sept. 13, 1955

Died: March 21, 2020

Service: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Dunnegan Memorial Park, Bolivar

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

