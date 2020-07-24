George J. “Doda” Christian
Nebraska
Born: Jan. 6, 1938
Died: July 22, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. John Cemetery, Weston, Nebraska
Arranged by Marcy Svoboda Funeral Home
Maria Furnace
Humansville
Born: March 1, 1940
Died: July 23, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Carol M. Sawyers
Born: Feb. 16, 1940
Died: July 21, 2020
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Ruth M. Vaughn
Bolivar
Born: March 12, 1938
Died: July 22, 2020
Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Anna L. Williamson
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 14, 1926
Died July 23, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Crestview Memorial Gardens
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
