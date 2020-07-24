George J. “Doda” Christian

Nebraska

Born: Jan. 6, 1938

Died: July 22, 2020

Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. John Cemetery, Weston, Nebraska

Arranged by Marcy Svoboda Funeral Home

 

Maria Furnace

Humansville

Born: March 1, 1940

Died: July 23, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Carol M. Sawyers

Born: Feb. 16, 1940

Died: July 21, 2020

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Ruth M. Vaughn

Bolivar

Born: March 12, 1938

Died: July 22, 2020

Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Anna L. Williamson

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 14, 1926

Died July 23, 2020

Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Crestview Memorial Gardens

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

