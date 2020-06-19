Sandra J. Granger
Flemington
Born: Aug. 3, 1959
Died: June 12, 2020
Service: pending
Arrangements by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
Roy W. Hankey
Palm Springs, California
Born: June 2, 1932
Died: May 26, 2020
Arranged by Trident Society
Jesse McKinney
Bolivar
Born: June 30, 1964
Died: June 16, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
