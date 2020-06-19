Sandra J. Granger

Flemington

Born: Aug. 3, 1959

Died: June 12, 2020

Service: pending

Arrangements by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

 

Roy W. Hankey

Palm Springs, California

Born: June 2, 1932

Died: May 26, 2020

Arranged by Trident Society

 

Jesse McKinney

Bolivar

Born: June 30, 1964

Died: June 16, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

