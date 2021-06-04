Niculai Andron

Bolivar

Born: March 19, 1936

Died: June 4, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Russell Crouch

Buffalo

Born: March 16, 1962

Died: June 3, 2021

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Phyllis A. Peters Easley

Born: Dec. 16, 1940

Died: Dec. 14, 2020

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Dooly Bend Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Vincent Hughes

Humansville

Born: August 23, 1936

Died: June 3, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Russell Jenkins

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 30, 1927

Died: June 1, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Charles R. Stauffer

Pittsburg

Born: Feb. 17, 1931

Died: May 31, 2021

Services: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus, Ohio

Arranged by Wise Funeral Home

Lloyd E. Steinshouer

Born: June 18, 1941

Died: June 2, 2021

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Ann A. Williams

Bolivar

Born: July 6, 1933

Died: May 22, 2021

Services: noon Saturday, June 12, Bolivar Christian Church.

Arrangements by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

