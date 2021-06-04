Niculai Andron
Bolivar
Born: March 19, 1936
Died: June 4, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Russell Crouch
Buffalo
Born: March 16, 1962
Died: June 3, 2021
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Phyllis A. Peters Easley
Born: Dec. 16, 1940
Died: Dec. 14, 2020
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Dooly Bend Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Vincent Hughes
Humansville
Born: August 23, 1936
Died: June 3, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Russell Jenkins
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 30, 1927
Died: June 1, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Charles R. Stauffer
Pittsburg
Born: Feb. 17, 1931
Died: May 31, 2021
Services: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus, Ohio
Arranged by Wise Funeral Home
Lloyd E. Steinshouer
Born: June 18, 1941
Died: June 2, 2021
Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Ann A. Williams
Bolivar
Born: July 6, 1933
Died: May 22, 2021
Services: noon Saturday, June 12, Bolivar Christian Church.
Arrangements by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
