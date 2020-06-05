Alta M. Slaughter Lingo
Brighton
Born: June 5, 1926
Died: June 1, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Dahl Funeral and Cremation Service
Gary G. Martin
Hermitage
Born: Jan. 18, 1954
Died: May 22, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Florence E. McKinley
Hermitage
Born: Nov. 22, 1920
Died: June 1, 2020
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, Liberty Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Betty J. Payne
Bolivar
Born: July 15, 1930
Died: June 1, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, Springfield
