Alta M. Slaughter Lingo 

Brighton

Born: June 5, 1926

Died: June 1, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Dahl Funeral and Cremation Service

 

Gary G. Martin 

Hermitage

Born: Jan. 18, 1954

Died: May 22, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Florence E. McKinley

Hermitage

Born: Nov. 22, 1920

Died: June 1, 2020

Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, Liberty Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Betty J. Payne 

Bolivar

Born: July 15, 1930

Died: June 1, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, Springfield

