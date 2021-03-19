Ronald D. Herbert

Born: Feb. 5, 1958 

Died: March 17, 2021

Services: 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Agnes L. Pfitzner

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 9, 1916

Died: March 17, 2021 

Services: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Scott B. Thomason

Born: May 16, 1937 

Died: March 16, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.