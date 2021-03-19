Ronald D. Herbert
Born: Feb. 5, 1958
Died: March 17, 2021
Services: 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Agnes L. Pfitzner
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 9, 1916
Died: March 17, 2021
Services: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Scott B. Thomason
Born: May 16, 1937
Died: March 16, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
