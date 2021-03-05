Catherine J. Anderson

Born: July 22, 1932

Died: March 1, 2021

Visitation: 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Humansville United Methodist Church

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Humansville Cemetery

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

 

Jacob E. Buckner

Fair Play

Born: June 29, 1999

Died: March 4, 2021

Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Harvest Assembly of God Church

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at the church

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Ruth A. Burton

Weaubleau

Born: Nov. 11, 1941

Died: March 2, 2021

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Zachariah Cameron

Branson

Born: Feb. 24, 1989

Died: Feb. 23, 2021

Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Branson First Assembly

Services:  11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Branson First Assembly 

 

Ethel Carlyle

Willard

Born: March 7, 1923

Died: March 2, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Ruth K.“Cathy” Meents

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 2, 1935

Died: March 4, 2021

Services: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Icel L. Richter

Weaubleau

Born: Jan. 24, 1927 

Died: March 3, 2021

Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Robinson Cemetery, Collins

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Pat Stockstill

Halfway

Born: April 3, 1943

Died: March 1, 2021

Services: Thursday, March 4, at Pleasant Hope Cemetery 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Robert Strong

Born: April 2, 1960

Died: March 4, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Samuel W. Trobisch

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 27, 1994

Died: March 1, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

