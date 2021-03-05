Catherine J. Anderson
Born: July 22, 1932
Died: March 1, 2021
Visitation: 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Humansville United Methodist Church
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Humansville Cemetery
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
Jacob E. Buckner
Fair Play
Born: June 29, 1999
Died: March 4, 2021
Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Harvest Assembly of God Church
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at the church
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Ruth A. Burton
Weaubleau
Born: Nov. 11, 1941
Died: March 2, 2021
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Zachariah Cameron
Branson
Born: Feb. 24, 1989
Died: Feb. 23, 2021
Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Branson First Assembly
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Branson First Assembly
Ethel Carlyle
Willard
Born: March 7, 1923
Died: March 2, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Ruth K.“Cathy” Meents
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 2, 1935
Died: March 4, 2021
Services: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Icel L. Richter
Weaubleau
Born: Jan. 24, 1927
Died: March 3, 2021
Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Robinson Cemetery, Collins
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Pat Stockstill
Halfway
Born: April 3, 1943
Died: March 1, 2021
Services: Thursday, March 4, at Pleasant Hope Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Robert Strong
Born: April 2, 1960
Died: March 4, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Samuel W. Trobisch
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 27, 1994
Died: March 1, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
