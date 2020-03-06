Gertie F. Meyer
Preston
Born: Feb. 8, 1922
Died: March 1, 2020
Service: Thursday, March 5, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Roy Miller
Bolivar
Born: May 1, 1947
Died: March 5, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Letha F. Polodna
Republic
Died: Feb. 29, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Midwest Cremation & Funeral Services
Berton D. Recknor
Bolivar
Born: April 29, 1928
Died: March 4, 2020
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Jim C. Tarwater
Humansville
Born: July 13, 1933
Died: March 5, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home of Humansville
