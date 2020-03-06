Gertie F. Meyer

Preston

Born: Feb. 8, 1922

Died: March 1, 2020

Service: Thursday, March 5, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Roy Miller

Bolivar

Born: May 1, 1947

Died: March 5, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Letha F. Polodna

Republic

Died: Feb. 29, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Midwest Cremation & Funeral Services

 

Berton D. Recknor

Bolivar

Born: April 29, 1928

Died: March 4, 2020

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Jim C. Tarwater

Humansville

Born: July 13, 1933

Died: March 5, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home of Humansville

