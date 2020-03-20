Donald W. Goin

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 19, 1952

Died: March 19, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Boneva Grigsby

Humansville

Born: Oct. 25, 1954

Died: March 15, 2020

Service: Friday, March 20, Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler

Arranged by Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel

 

Christina A. Kee

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 18, 1984

Died: March 18, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Ernest E. Pierce

Kansas

Born: Dec. 23, 1932

Died: March 19, 2020

Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Barren Creek Cemetery

Arranged by Porter Funeral Homes and Crematory

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.