Donald W. Goin
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 19, 1952
Died: March 19, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Boneva Grigsby
Humansville
Born: Oct. 25, 1954
Died: March 15, 2020
Service: Friday, March 20, Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler
Arranged by Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel
Christina A. Kee
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 18, 1984
Died: March 18, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Ernest E. Pierce
Kansas
Born: Dec. 23, 1932
Died: March 19, 2020
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Barren Creek Cemetery
Arranged by Porter Funeral Homes and Crematory
