Iva M. Cansler

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 4, 1925

Died: March 24, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Christina A. Kee

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 18, 1984

Died: March 18, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jeffrey D. Kellmer

Bolivar

Born: May 2, 1962

Died:  March 25, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Kay Kump

Bolivar

Born: June 22, 1940

Died: March 26, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Janice “Jenny” C. Lane

California

Born: Sept. 16, 1922

Died: March 19, 2020

Service: Wednesday, March 25, at Dooley Bend Cemetery, Wheatland

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Irene Tinsley

Humansville

Born: Aug. 10, 1930

Died: March 23, 2020

Service: Thursday, March 26, at Humansville Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

