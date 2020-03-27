Iva M. Cansler
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 4, 1925
Died: March 24, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Christina A. Kee
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 18, 1984
Died: March 18, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jeffrey D. Kellmer
Bolivar
Born: May 2, 1962
Died: March 25, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Kay Kump
Bolivar
Born: June 22, 1940
Died: March 26, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Janice “Jenny” C. Lane
California
Born: Sept. 16, 1922
Died: March 19, 2020
Service: Wednesday, March 25, at Dooley Bend Cemetery, Wheatland
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Irene Tinsley
Humansville
Born: Aug. 10, 1930
Died: March 23, 2020
Service: Thursday, March 26, at Humansville Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.