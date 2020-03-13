George Folsom

Iowa

Born: May 22, 1952

Died: March 9, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Ila N. McClelland Kieferle

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 16, 1929

Died: Feb. 27, 2020

Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Ray L. Sare

Bolivar

Died: March 12, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home

 

Elizabeth Smith

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 29, 1929  

Died: March 12, 2020

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

