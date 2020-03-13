George Folsom
Iowa
Born: May 22, 1952
Died: March 9, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Ila N. McClelland Kieferle
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 16, 1929
Died: Feb. 27, 2020
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Ray L. Sare
Bolivar
Died: March 12, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
Elizabeth Smith
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 29, 1929
Died: March 12, 2020
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.