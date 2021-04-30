Amy E. Fast Baker
Republic
Born: Jan. 5, 1974
Died: April 27, 2021
Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Brian C. Foster
Born: Oct. 1, 1981
Died: April 22, 2021
Services: Friday, April 30, at PItts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.