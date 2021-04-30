Amy E. Fast Baker

Republic

Born: Jan. 5, 1974

Died: April 27, 2021

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Brian C. Foster

Born: Oct. 1, 1981

Died: April 22, 2021

Services: Friday, April 30, at PItts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

