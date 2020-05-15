Gloria M. Box
Wheatland
Died: May 13, 2020
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Bobby W. Williams
Urbana
Born: Sept. 9, 1952
Died: May 12, 2020
Visitation: 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Pittsburg Missionary Baptist Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
