Netta L. Harris

Halfway

Born: July 11, 1938

Died: April 21, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Carol A. McGregor

Halfway

Born: April 21, 1959

Died: April 30, 2020

Visitation: 8 a.m-5 p.m Monday and Tuesday, May 4-5, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Chance L. Muse

Halfway

Born: Feb. 14, 1995

Died: April 14, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel

 

Victor “Vic” Cleo Stewart

Halfway

Born: Nov. 18, 1935

Died: April 28, 2020

Service: private

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.