Netta L. Harris
Halfway
Born: July 11, 1938
Died: April 21, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Carol A. McGregor
Halfway
Born: April 21, 1959
Died: April 30, 2020
Visitation: 8 a.m-5 p.m Monday and Tuesday, May 4-5, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Chance L. Muse
Halfway
Born: Feb. 14, 1995
Died: April 14, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
Victor “Vic” Cleo Stewart
Halfway
Born: Nov. 18, 1935
Died: April 28, 2020
Service: private
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.