Jay Allenbrand
Bolivar
Born: June 19, 1945
Died: May 19, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Brenda I. Lusk
Bolivar
Born: June 9, 1957
Died: May 17, 2021
Services: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Pittsburg Community Center
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
