Jay Allenbrand

Bolivar

Born: June 19, 1945

Died: May 19, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Brenda I. Lusk

Bolivar

Born: June 9, 1957

Died: May 17, 2021

Services: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Pittsburg Community Center

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

