Michael “Mike” Brumfield

Flemington

Born: Nov. 5, 1962

Died: May 17, 2020

Service: 2 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Rondo Baptist Church

Arranged by Holden Funeral and Crematory

 

Janyne F. Cummings Hubert

Pittsburg

Born: Sept. 27, 1934

Died: May 19, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

James R. Trout

Born: Dec. 18, 1942

Died: May 12, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service

