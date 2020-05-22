Michael “Mike” Brumfield
Flemington
Born: Nov. 5, 1962
Died: May 17, 2020
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Rondo Baptist Church
Arranged by Holden Funeral and Crematory
Janyne F. Cummings Hubert
Pittsburg
Born: Sept. 27, 1934
Died: May 19, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
James R. Trout
Born: Dec. 18, 1942
Died: May 12, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service
