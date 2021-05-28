Belinda E. Bialek
Bolivar
Born: July 24, 1957
Died: May 24, 2021
Services: Friday, May 28, at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Edward B. Spear
Louisburg
Born: Oct. 16, 1945
Died: May 24, 2021
Services: Friday, May 28, at Lindley Creek Baptist Church, with burial at Lindley Creek Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Funeral Home
