Belinda E. Bialek

Bolivar

Born: July 24, 1957

Died: May 24, 2021

Services: Friday, May 28, at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Edward B. Spear

Louisburg

Born: Oct. 16, 1945

Died: May 24, 2021

Services: Friday, May 28, at Lindley Creek Baptist Church, with burial at Lindley Creek Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Funeral Home

