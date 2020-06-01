Roy A. Albin

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 23, 1948

Died: May 24, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Denny T. Ballard 

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 1, 1947

Died: May 25, 2020

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, Heritage Baptist Church, Bolivar

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Lynn Cunningham 

Bolivar

Born: July 15, 1942

Died: May 27, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Kevin Edmondson

Flemington

Born: June 2, 1959

Died: May 26, 2020

Visitation: 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Pitts Chapel

Service: noon Monday, June 1, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Angela J. Voyles Ramsey

Born: March 29, 1983

Died: May 18, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Sherry J. Taylor 

Weaubleau

Born: Oct. 30, 1960

Died: May 23, 2020

Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Lindley Prairie Cemetery.

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

