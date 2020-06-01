Roy A. Albin
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 23, 1948
Died: May 24, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Denny T. Ballard
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 1, 1947
Died: May 25, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, Heritage Baptist Church, Bolivar
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Lynn Cunningham
Bolivar
Born: July 15, 1942
Died: May 27, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Kevin Edmondson
Flemington
Born: June 2, 1959
Died: May 26, 2020
Visitation: 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Pitts Chapel
Service: noon Monday, June 1, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Angela J. Voyles Ramsey
Born: March 29, 1983
Died: May 18, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Sherry J. Taylor
Weaubleau
Born: Oct. 30, 1960
Died: May 23, 2020
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Lindley Prairie Cemetery.
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
